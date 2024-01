Thomas amassed 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 96-94 loss to Minnesota.

Thomas led all Nets players in scoring while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and handing out a trio of assists to go along with a pair of steals in nearly 30 minutes off the bench. Thomas has recorded 20 or more points off the bench in three of his last four games while tallying at least six boards in four contests.