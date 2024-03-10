Thomas finished Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets with 31 points (12-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes.

Thomas hit the ground running, leading all scorers with 31 points despite making his return from a foot injury. As if scripted, he also contributed basically nothing across the other major categories. highlighting both his strengths and weaknesses when it comes to fantasy value. As long as he remains healthy, Thomas should be rostered in all formats, specifically by those managers seeking points and threes.