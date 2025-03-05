Thomas posted 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and one rebound over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 loss to San Antonio.

Thomas led the Nets with team-high marks in points and assists Tuesday, albeit in a losing effort. The 23-year-old has appeared in only two outings since Jan. 4 due to a left hamstring injury, and the club is expected to continue managing his playing time, especially during back-to-back games. Thomas' two appearances since Jan. 4 have each come within the Nets' last three matchups, during which he has amassed 40 points, seven assists and three rebounds while shooting 15-for-36 from the field across 47 total minutes.