Thomas accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over Indiana.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Thomas led Brooklyn in points and minutes during Wednesday's win over Indiana. While the 22-year-old guard registered two turnovers to just one assist, he also recorded a season-high two blocks. Thomas is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds across his last five outings.