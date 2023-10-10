Thomas recorded 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 129-126 loss to the Lakers.

The departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving opened up more opportunities for other players, but it didn't translate into a huge boost for Thomas last season. Spencer Dinwiddie will still be the featured player in the backcourt, but Thomas played alongside him during Monday's game and appeared to be a better fit than Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith, who are the other leading candidates for a backcourt role. Depending on the matchup, Mikal Bridges will occasionally slide over to off-guard alongside Dinwiddie, so the backcourt situation will likely be in flux for the time being. Thomas' output is worth monitoring as the preseason progresses.