Thomas ended Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns with 43 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 18-20 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Thomas surpassed the 40-point mark for the third straight game, leading all players in Tuesday's game in scoring. Thomas has averaged 44.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last three outings.