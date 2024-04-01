Thomas recorded 30 points (8-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas led all players in Sunday's contest in free throws made while leading the Nets in threes and scoring to go along with a team-best assist total in a losing effort. Thomas has surpassed the 30-point mark in 13 games this season, posting his fourth game with 10 or more made free throws. Thomas has distributed six or more assists in five outings, including in three of his last four contests.