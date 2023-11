Thomas (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has missed eight straight games due to a right ankle sprain, and while he'll likely be sidelined for a ninth matchup in a row Tuesday, his upgrade to doubtful is a sign of progress. Thomas was off to a stellar start before suffering the injury, averaging 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.1 minutes per game through his first seven appearances (six starts).