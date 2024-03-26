Thomas (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Washington, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Thomas is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to back soreness. It's unclear if a specific incident occurred or if Thomas is dealing with a mere flare-up after being a late scratch from Monday's lineup, but his workload -- 36.5 minutes and 18.0 shots per game across his last six contests -- has been taxing of late. While Thomas' status is undetermined, Brooklyn's core rotation will be without Dennis Smith (hip) and Cameron Johnson (toe) on Wednesday.