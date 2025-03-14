Thomas contributed 24 points (8-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.

Thomas led the club in points and assists while recording his first career double-double. However, the 23-year-old struggled with efficiency Thursday, and over his last five outings, he has shot only 41.0 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from downtown. Thomas has logged four 20-plus-point outings in that five-game span, during which he has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.6 rebounds across 29.0 minutes per game.