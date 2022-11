Thomas closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and one rebound over four minutes during Sunday's 127-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

Thomas barely saw the court in the win, continuing a rapid fall from grace over the past week. With the Nets close to full health, Thomas has slid down the pecking order, resulting in minimal production. At this point, anyone still holding can move on, at least until the Nets encounter another injury or two.