Thomas will come off the bench Friday at Washington.

After a string of 13 straight starts, Thomas will move back to the bench as the Nets go with a starting five of Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie. Thomas saw only 12 minutes of action against Milwaukee on Wednesday, and prior to that he'd played 23 and 28 minutes, respectively, in the Nets' previous two games.