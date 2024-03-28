Thomas tallied 38 points (14-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 45 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 overtime win over Washington.

Thomas returned Wednesday after missing Brooklyn's previous contest due to back soreness, going on to tallied a game-high-tying scoring total while posting a perfect mark from the free throw line and ending as one of two players with five or more assists in an overtime victory. Thomas has recorded 38 or more points in four games this year, adding five or more assists in two of those contests. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last five outings.