Thomas recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Heat.

Thomas produced a nice stat line in his 21 minutes with the second unit Wednesday night. The young guard will likely continue to be an inconsistent but effective spark off the bench for this new-look Brooklyn team. Don't expect him to get those 35-plus minutes anymore, but he still makes for a decent stream option in standard leagues when you are desperate for points.