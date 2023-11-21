Thomas (ankle) won't travel with the team to Atlanta and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Hawks, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Thomas sprained his left ankle Nov. 8 and will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday. However, coach Jacque Vaughn did say Thomas appears to be progressing and could return soon. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Miami. Ben Simmons (hip) and Dennis Smith (back) also remain out, so Lonnie Walker is primed for a heavy workload versus Atlanta.