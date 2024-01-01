Thomas totaled 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to Oklahoma City.

Thomas posted solid scoring numbers and reached the 20-point mark for the ninth time since the beginning of December. However, he was barely existent when it came to contributing in other categories. Thomas had a spell in the starting unit but recently returned to the bench, and regardless of his role, most of his fantasy appeal will be tied to what he can do in the scoring column.