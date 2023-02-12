Thomas racked up 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 101-98 loss to the 76ers.

Thomas moved back to the bench Saturday, ceding his starting spot to a handful of new arrivals. After an incredible run of performances, it appears as though Thomas' stint as a 12-team asset could be about to end. While he did score 14 points, the fact he offers very little outside of points means a 20-minute role is simply not going to cut it in standard formats.