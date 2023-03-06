Thomas finished Sunday's 102-86 win over Charlotte with four points (2-4 FG) and two rebounds over seven minutes.

Thomas barely touched the floor in the win, a worrying sign for anyone still holding out hope that he will be fantasy-relevant down the stretch. While he clearly has the ability to score the basketball, the fact he can't get consistent minutes does highlight the fact he offers nothing on the defensive end. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration. However, as we saw here, even that comes with some risk.