The Nets announced Saturday that Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring and is expected to miss the remainder of 2024-25 campaign.

Thomas had already been ruled out Saturday and is unlikely to suit up again this season, with Brooklyn sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and only four weeks remaining in the regular season. Thomas has already missed 41 games in 2024-25 due to left hamstring injuries, so the Nets will opt to play it cautiously and allow the 23-year-old guard to fully recover. Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson will likely receive increased playing time for the remainder of the campaign.