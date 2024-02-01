Watch Now:

Thomas notched 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 136-120 loss to Phoenix.

Thomas made his third straight start and continued to star offensively for Brooklyn, registering his fourth straight performance of 25 or more points. The third-year forward doesn't typically add much in the way of complementary stats, though he's been a little better in that regard of late, averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals during the aforementioned four-game stretch. Though he's prone to the occasional shooting slump, Johnson has emerged as a legitimate offensive weapon this season, averaging a career-high 21.2 points through 38 games. He could raise his fantasy stock considerably if he's able to maintain his recent increase of production on the boards and on defense.

