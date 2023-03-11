Thomas totaled one point (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT) in five minutes during Friday's 124-123 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Thomas played just five minutes in the victory, all coming in the first half. After a solid performance Thursday, it was back to the drawing board for Thomas, basically falling out of the rotation once again. Based on what we have seen when the team is healthy, Thomas is going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time. At this point, he is nothing more than a streaming consideration if and when the team opts to rest its starters.