Thomas notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-86 victory over the Wizards.

Thomas took full advantage as the Nets hammered the Wizards, playing the entire final quarter and ending with a season-high 17 points. Given this game was over early, managers should not overreact to this performance. With that said, Thomas has proven to score in a hurry when afforded playing time, meaning he could at least have some streaming appeal until the Nets get back to full strength.