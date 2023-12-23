Thomas accumulated 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

The third-year guard scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in the last seven, a stretch in which Thomas is averaging 24.7 points, 3.0 threes, 2.6 assists and 2.3 boards. While his current surge has come during the latest absence for Ben Simmons (back), Thomas has established himself as a key part of the Nets' offense this season and shouldn't lose his spot in the rotation even when the roster is fully healthy.