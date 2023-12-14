Thomas notched 24 points (6-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Suns.

The Suns put Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the court together for the first time this season, but Brooklyn spoiled the trio's debut with a balanced effort led by Thomas' 24 points. His scoring was far from efficient overall, but Thomas made up for poor shooting inside the arc with a 4-for-8 mark from deep and an 8-for-8 effort from the charity stripe. This was his best scoring performance since he scored 26 points against Charlotte on Nov. 30.