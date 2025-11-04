Thomas contributed 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thomas paced the Nets in scoring and reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game. He's primarily been effective as a scorer so far this year but also set a new season high in steals by recording a pair of swipes Monday night. Thomas is averaging 24.4 points through seven games so far this year.