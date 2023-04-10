Thomas produced 46 points (16-29 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 loss to the 76ers.

Thomas took charge in the loss, scoring a game-high 46 points including 6-of-8 from the three-point line. As we saw earlier in the season, Thomas is certainly not afraid to let his scoring do the talking. The Nets were without their entire starting five, allowing Thomas to be the lead man on offense. Unfortunately, this is probably going to be his final opportunity to flaunt his stuff, given the team will now head into the postseason where the 76ers will be waiting.