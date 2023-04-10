Thomas produced 46 points (16-29 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 134-105 loss to the 76ers.

With the Nets holding out their entire starting five for the regular-season finale with the exception of Mikal Bridges -- who played less than a minute -- Thomas stepped in as the lead man on offense. The second-year guard concludes the season with four 40-point games to his name, with the previous three coming in a stretch from Feb. 4 through 7 amid a stretch where the roster was in flux following blockbuster trades of Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Suns. When the Nets were at full strength, however, Thomas wasn't a consistent member of the rotation, as he had played just 16 total minutes in the Nets' previous six games prior to Sunday. Thomas may struggle to carve out a regular role on the second unit once the Nets begin their postseason series with the 76ers next weekend.