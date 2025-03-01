Thomas (hamstring) amassed 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to Portland.

Having played in just two games since Nov. 27, Thomas perhaps had some rust to shake off while scoring an inefficient 16 points in his return from a significant hamstring strain. Although it appears as though his minutes were limited, Thomas' lack of playing time may have been influenced more by the nature of Friday's rout. The star guard immediately resumed his duties as Brooklyn's top scoring option and should continue to fill this role as long as he stays healthy, but it's possible the rebuilding Nets will manage his workload down the stretch of the campaign.