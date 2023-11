Thomas finished with 45 points (17-33 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 129-125 loss to Milwaukee.

With 45 points on the night, Thomas finished two points shy of his career high. He's been on fire to start the 2023-24 season, as he's already scored at least 30 points four times in seven appearances. The 22-year-old is averaging 28.7 points per game on 48/33/84 shooting splits.