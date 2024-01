Thomas is starting Monday's game against the Jazz, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Although Cameron Johnson (personal) and Ben Simmons (back) have been cleared to return Monday, Thomas will remain in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game since Simmons is coming off the bench and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out. Thomas was dominant as a starter Saturday against Houston, tallying 37 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 41 minutes.