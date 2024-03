Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas will miss a third straight game, while Ben Simmons (leg) is questionable. Dennis Schroder has been starting at point guard in Thomas' absence, while Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith are candidates for increased roles off the bench, though Simmons' potential return could shake up the backcourt rotation again.