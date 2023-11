Thomas (ankle) said that he is good to go for Thursday's game versus the Hornets, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Thomas is set to return to action Thursday after a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The 22-year-old guard was averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.4 minutes across eight appearances before going down to injury. However, Thomas will likely be on a minutes restriction as he's eased back into game shape.