Thomas closed with 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime loss to the Magic.

Thomas had a tough time getting his shot to drop against Orlando's gritty defense, but on the plus side, this was the most minutes he's logged since coming back from the hamstring injury. He also added a block to his stat line Wednesday night, accounting for his second blocked shot of the season and the 35th of his career.