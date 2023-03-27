Thomas ended with 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 loss to the Magic.

With Seth Curry (personal) and Royce O'Neale (rest) out, Thomas saw an increased role and made the most of his opportunity. The second-year guard is certainly capable of explosive offensive outings, but his role is too sporadic to be trusted on a daily basis. When he's played over 20 minutes this season (24 games), Thomas has averaged 19.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.1 minutes with 46/40/88 shooting splits.