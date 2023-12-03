Thomas totaled 20 points (7-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 win over the Magic.

Thomas didn't have his best shooting performance after ending with more field goal attempts than points scored, but the volume of his shooting was enough to give him a solid fantasy stat line. Thomas has been extremely productive when deployed in a starting role and is averaging 24.9 points per game when featuring with the first unit. However, the availability of Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) will be key in determining whether Thomas will start against the Hawks on Wednesday or not.