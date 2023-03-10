Thomas logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Thomas provided a massive boost off the bench in the second half and scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the Nets' final 10 points, although Brooklyn came up short of pulling the upset against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Despite being a second-unit player, Thomas has played well of late and has scored in double digits in six of his last 10 appearances, reaching the 20-point mark three times in that span.