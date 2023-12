Thomas racked up 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 129-128 loss to Charlotte.

Thomas picked up right where he left off after missing the past nine games for Brooklyn. He did have some minute restrictions, but they are likely to be eased against the Magic on Saturday. Over his past nine games, Thomas has averaged an impressive 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.