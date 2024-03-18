Thomas posted 31 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 overtime loss to San Antonio.

Thomas surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time across his last five games, and he continues to make an impact as Brooklyn's most reliable scoring option, even ahead of Mikal Bridges, in recent weeks. Since returning to the lineup five games ago, Thomas is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three-point range. Those numbers will play out in any format.