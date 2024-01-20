Thomas ended with 33 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 130-112 win over the Lakers.

Thomas led all scorers with 33 points in the win, eclipsing 22 points for the third time in the past four games. Despite averaging 20.5 points per game this season, Thomas is barely inside the top 200 in nine-category leagues. He is fine to roster as long as he is shooting the ball well. If and when that changes, he can be sent back to the waiver wire.