Thomas supplied 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 107-86 loss to the 76ers.

Thomas leading the team in scoring despite a 21-point defeat is emblematic of Brooklyn's 2023-24 campaign. While Thomas' 55.4 true-shooting percentage isn't exactly worthy of being an offensive engine, his tough-shot making and ability to get buckets versus all types of defenders has solidified him as a top isolation scorer of the next generation. Thomas ascended to career-high marks of 5.0 free-throw attempts and 6.0 three-point attempts per game this season, creating true multi-level productivity to help balance his scoring diet.