Thomas finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the 76ers with 26 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 15-15 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

After dropping 31 points in the Nets' Summer League opener Friday against Milwaukee, Thomas had another big stat line despite having an off night from an efficiency standpoint. The second-year guard out of LSU is as shoot-first as they come, and as the focal point of Brooklyn's summer roster he should continue to function as the No. 1 option. Of course, the Nets' actual roster remains very much in flux at this point, but based on how the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sweepstakes shake out, Thomas could find himself in a much larger role next season. As a rookie, Thomas saw action in 67 games, posting 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 threes in 17.6 minutes per game.