Thomas (back) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Thomas has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing Brooklyn's previous contest due to back soreness. He will likely replace Jalen Wilson in the starting lineup against Washington and isn't expected to be on a minutes restriction. Thomas has averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 36.0 minutes across his last five outings.