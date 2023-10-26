Thomas registered 36 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The offensive eruption set a new league record for a bench player in a team's season-opening contest, breaking the old mark held by Milwaukee's Ricky Pierce, who dropped 35 points in the first game of the 1989-90 campaign. Thomas, the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, saw his production tick up slightly in his sophomore season and has already demonstrated he can score in bunches, but until he proves the rest of his game isn't a liability, his role and court time could fluctuate once again.