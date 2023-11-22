The Nets announced Wednesday that Thomas (ankle) is showing significant improvement but won't return to team activities until next week, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas has been cleared for individual on-court activities but still has a few hurdles to clear and will begin a return-to-play program next week. That means Thomas, who sprained his left ankle Nov. 8, will miss at least the next three games and possibly more. Ben Simmons (back) will also miss at least the next week, while Dennis Smith (back) remains day-to-day. In their absence, Lonnie Walker should continue to handle increased usage.