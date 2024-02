Thomas (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas suffered a right ankle sprain in Monday's 111-86 win over the Grizzlies, but the Nets haven't provided many details regarding the severity of the injury just yet. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Hawks. With Ben Simmons (knee) resting Tuesday, the Nets will need players such as Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker, Cameron Johnson and Jalen Wilson to step up.