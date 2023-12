Thomas finished Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes.

Thomas is proving that his prolific scoring isn't a fluke, as he has tallied at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances. The 22-year-old guard is also shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three over that span.