Thomas closed Monday's 96-94 loss to the Mavericks with 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes.

The Nets are using a variety of sets as they try to make up for Kyrie Irving's suspension, and while Joe Harris is doing well in the backcourt, the Nets put Thomas in after an underwhelming start from Edmond Sumner. Thomas distinguished himself with several solid games last season as a fill-in, and his 30 minutes off the bench is a good indication that his involvement will increase this season as well.