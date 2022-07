Thomas finished Tuesday's Summer League loss to the Grizzlies with 29 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes.

Despite going cold from three, Thomas still managed 29 points on just 19 shots due to his ability to get to the charity stripe. With the Nets' future in limbo, Thomas could see an increased role next season. As a rookie, he saw 17.6 minutes per game and averaged 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.