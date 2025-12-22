Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Nets' Cam Thomas: Still out with hamstring strain
Thomas (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Thomas remains in recovery mode due to a strained left hamstring, and he can be considered week-to-week. His continued absence should keep Terance Mann and Egor Demin in a prominent role in the backcourt.