Thomas logged 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Thomas did a little bit of everything for Brooklyn in a winning effort, connecting on a team-high-tying handful of threes while leading all players in Sunday's contest in scoring in a well-rounded showcase. Thomas has buried five or more threes in seven games this season, including two straight contests. He has scored 28 or more points in two consecutive games and on 11 occurrences,